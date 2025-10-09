Dem Rep. Goldman: Qatar, Turkey, Egypt Provided Pressure They Didn’t Under Biden

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) stated that the agreement between Israel and Hamas is “a different opportunity than what has happened in the past” because other Arab nations are on board and that’s the only way to get peace and this didn’t happen during the Biden presidency because “there was no pressure from Qatar, from Turkey, from Egypt. They were actually facilitating, in many ways, what was going on.”

Goldman said, “The reason why I think this is a different opportunity than what has happened in the past, is that you have Qatar, you have UAE, you have Saudi Arabia, all of whom have said they are on board and invested. And that’s the only way that we are going to get a true peace is if the whole Middle East and the Arab League is invested in it.”

Host Abby Phillip then cut in to ask, “But why do you think that this was not doable when President Biden was in office?”

Goldman answered, “I think the biggest problem that President Biden had is, there was no pressure from Qatar, from Turkey, from Egypt. They were actually facilitating, in many ways, what was going on. And that is really, ultimately, how it all came together.”

Phillip then cut in to say, “I think by saying that, it’s sort of an acknowledgment, Trump has changed that dynamic.”

Goldman responded, “Yeah.”

Goldman added that he doesn’t know why that change took place and “what also changed is that there was a humanitarian aid blockade under Trump’s administration, which Biden never allowed to happen, and that really set Israel back significantly.”

