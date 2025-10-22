USDA Sec’y Rollins: Proposed Beef Imports from Argentina ‘Won’t Be Too Much of a Huge Differential’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins discussed President Donald Trump floating importing beef from Argentina and saying that the imports “won’t be too much of a huge differential for what we currently have.”

Rollins said, “The President has always been very resolute in his couple of big promises to the American people, first, to secure the border, second, to make America America again, live the American Dream, be able to afford feeding and supporting your family. And so, the idea that he is looking at all aspects and how we ensure that Americans have everything they need, including beef. But one thing I think is important to realize is that 12 million metric tons a year, is what Americans consume in beef. 10 million we produce and consume of our own beef and 2 million we import. So, when the President says that he’s looking at Argentina or perhaps other countries, that won’t be too much of a huge differential for what we currently have.”

She added, “We can rebuild our beef herd, which is at its lowest in 75 years, which is why the prices are so high, right? … So, how do we work on that? We’ve got a big announcement coming tomorrow.”

