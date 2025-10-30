Mamdani: Saying NYPD Boot ‘On Your Neck’ ‘Laced by the IDF’ Was ‘Reference to Training Exercises’, Don’t Think They’re Still Hand in Glove

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) said that his remarks in 2023 that “when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF” were referring to “training exercises that have taken place between the NYPD and the IDF.” But he doesn’t think the NYPD is still working hand in glove with the IDF.

Host Anderson Cooper played video of Mamdani saying, “I think that, for anyone to care about these issues, we have to make them hyper-local. We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF. We have to make, not specifically that example all the time, but just to say that, for working-class people who have very little time, who have so many stresses, who are under so many pressures, there isn’t that much time for symbolism. We have to make it materially connected to their life.”

Cooper then asked, “What does that mean? That was just two years ago, what does that mean that the boots of the NYPD have been laced by the IDF?”

Mamdani answered, “It was a reference to training exercises that have taken place between the NYPD and the IDF. And I’ve spoken, again –.”

Cooper then cut in to ask, “So, do you still believe that the NYPD is basically working hand in glove with the IDF?”

Mamdani responded, “No, what I’ve made very clear is those are training exercises that were a concern to me. And what my focus is, is on working with the NYPD to actually deliver public safety for New Yorkers across the five boroughs. And I’ve made the decision to retain Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch because of her record in being able to deliver that safety, reducing crime across the five boroughs.”

