Dem Rep. Robert Garcia: Prop 50 Has Given Us More than 5 Seats Texas Got, Now Tossups Will ‘Move Into the Democratic Column’

During MSNBC’s Election Night coverage on Tuesday, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said that California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) work to pass Proposition 50 has made it so that “not only are we likely to flip these five seats, he’s actually strengthened additional tossup seats that will now move into the Democratic column.”

Garcia said, “I’ve just got to say, this would not have been possible without Gov. Newsom. He raised the resources. He worked with the delegation. He got this through the legislature. He campaigned across the state. He built a coalition, not just here in California, but one that included people from across the country supporting this proposition. And so, I have to, again, say that he is, right now, the model of what a Democrat in the fight is all about, and he’s been a great leader on this. We all thank him immensely. And I think the country owes him also a huge thank you for the work to ensure that, not only are we likely to flip these five seats, he’s actually strengthened additional tossup seats that will now move into the Democratic column. So, a great night for California Democrats, but also a great night to win the House back in 2026.”

He added, “Trump is the one that called the governor of Texas and said, find me five more seats. And so, our Governor did the right thing and the courageous thing and stepped up and said, if you’re going to respond this way, we’re going to respond with the same level of aggressiveness that meets this actual moment that we’re in.”

