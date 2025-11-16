MTG: Trump Calling Me a Traitor Puts ‘My Life in Danger’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said President Donald Trump calling her a traitor put her life in danger.

Host Dana Bash, “As you just heard, and I know you saw, the president says he’s withdrawing support for you, encouraging primary challengers. You were one of his biggest supporters. What do you think happened here?”

Taylor Greene said, “I stood with President Trump when virtually no one else did, campaigned all over the country, spent millions of my own dollars helping him get elected. And I think that’s incredibly important. And I do support him and his administration. I support them in delivering the campaign promises we made to the American people. His remarks, of course, have been hurtful. However, I have something in my heart that I think is incredibly important for our country, and that is to end the toxic fighting in politics. This has been going on for years, and it has divided our country, split up friends and families, neighbors and it’s not solving our problems.”

She added, “The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor. And that is so extremely wrong. And those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”

Bash said, “What do you think happened? What do you think is the reason for this?”

Taylor Greene said, “Unfortunately, it has all come down to the Epstein files, and that is shocking.”