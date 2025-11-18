Glaude: ‘The President of the United States Lies like He Breathes’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Princeton University professor and network contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. claimed President Donald Trump “lies like he breathes.”

Discussing the Epstein files votes, Glaude said, “We want to revel in celebrate the fact that these victims are being heard. They’re being seen that the possibility of justice is in view. But I don’t want us to get ahead of our skis. Donald Trump didn’t have a come-to-Jesus moment. The politics were what they are. The field was clear to him. But we don’t know what’s going to happen when this gets to his desk. We don’t know what’s coming down the pike. So, I want to celebrate this moment after 30 years, but I also want us not to overestimate the shift in the political landscape. Donald Trump is weaker. That much is true, but we have to continue to fight to see what happens next.”

He added, “Donald Trump, we have to admit it, the President of the United States lies like he breathes. So we have to take him for what he’s saying, right? And not to kind of give it any ounce of truth. We know what he’s going to try to do. He’s going to try to distract. He’s going to try to deflect. He’s going to project. He’s going to do all of those things.”

