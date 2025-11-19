Marlow: ‘Way More Democrats’ Will Be Named in Epstein Files

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow predicted “way more Democrats” will be named in the Epstein files because he was a Democrat.

Host Laura Ingraham said, “Epstein had friends in high places. You know, Plaskett was one of the least impressive among them. But who comes off better in this situation, Democrats or the guy who cut ties with Epstein long before he was charged with any criminal wrongdoing?”

Marlow said, “Yeah, for many, it looks like we’re playing by the Democrats playbook, but they’re already looking absurd. You’re seeing it right now. It sounds ridiculous, like he’s just some sort of regular constituent. And then Raskin, with his ridiculous hair, he does even know what he’s talking about, that she got a text from him, not wasn’t a phone call.”

He continued, “And the big one who got wrapped up in this is Larry Summers. He’s the definition of the Democrat establishment. He’s Clinton ministration Obama administration president of Harvard. Harvard is basically an NGO. This is the scary thing, Summers was getting advice on romance from Epstein after Epstein got busted preying on young girls. But then he’s going around the world with Epstein, rounding up money. Harvard is an influence operation. There’s going to be a big thread where a lot of Democrats can get wrapped up in that.”

Marlow added, “No one is going to take any ownership when they’re way more Democrats named because Epstein was a Democrat who was a Democrat fundraiser. Trump was on Epstein, he called them out and he kicked them out of Mar-A-Lago before any of this stuff went down. So Trump is going to turn out, I think, very clean on this thing. So will any of the Democrats go out and MSNBC or their favorite podcast and say, you know what? We over we over did this one. It’s not a big deal. We were the bad guys here. We’ll never do it. Not one of them.”

