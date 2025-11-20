Mark Kelly Claims Trump ‘Doesn’t Understand’ Law, Constitution, Uniform Code of Military Justice

On Thursday, on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump doesn’t understand the law, the Constitution or the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “So you’ll put out this video yesterday, it generated some backlash. Maybe some people didn’t like it or didn’t think it was necessary but when you woke up this morning and saw that the Commander in Chief had posted that what y’all had done was punishable by death. What even went through your mind?”

Kelly said, “Well, the first thing that goes through my mind is, again, we have a president that doesn’t understand the law. He doesn’t understand the Constitution. He’s the Commander in Chief. He should understand something about the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He’s the highest member of the military in our country, he should understand a little bit about this. He clearly does not. I mean, it’s very clear in the UCMJ that members of the military have to follow orders. They are also required not to follow illegal or unlawful orders. It’s very clear. And he didn’t like what we said. And he looks at us as his political opponents, his enemies. This is what he does but it is it is a dangerous thing to do for this president to say what he said this morning.”

