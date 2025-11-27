CNN’s Perez: There Was ‘A Lot of Angst’ About Dangers of Afghan Migrants in Biden Admin., They Saw ‘Threats’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez stated that during the Biden administration, there was a review of some of the individuals from Afghanistan let in and “there was certainly a lot of angst that they may have missed something, because they kept seeing some of these threats and things would pop up with some of these people who they were investigating.”

Perez said that reviewing every migrant from Afghanistan who entered under the Biden administration, “would be a massive, massive undertaking. And, look, it can be done.”

He continued, “And they’ve, again, gone through some of this, some of those folks, they did go back and review during the Biden administration, because there were those concerns, as John has laid out already, there was certainly a lot of angst that they may have missed something, because they kept seeing some of these threats and things would pop up with some of these people who they were investigating. And so, that’s always been the concern, and today certainly drives home that concern even deeper.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett