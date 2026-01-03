MS NOW’s McCord: Bondi Statement, ‘Weaponization We’re Seeing’ Makes It Seem Like Maduro Arrest Not About Justice

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” MS NOW Legal Analyst Mary McCord said that the reference to the “wrath” of the American justice system from Attorney General Pam Bondi in reference to Nicolas Maduro and “the weaponization we’re seeing makes it feel like it is about wrath and not about actually bringing people to justice.”

McCord said, “One of the things, I think, striking about what Pam Bondi said in the social media post today, though, is they’re talking about using the ‘full wrath’ of the United States justice system against Maduro and his wife. And, as a prosecutor for well more than 20 years, we don’t think of our justice system as being vengeful or full of wrath. That is not why we bring people to justice. We bring people to justice to hold them accountable for crimes that they have committed, not to seek some sort of vengeance. So, this whole framing — and of course, this is not new, this — the weaponization we’re seeing makes it feel like it is about wrath and not about actually bringing people to justice.”

She added that if the actions were really about narcoterrorism, Trump wouldn’t have pardoned the former Honduran president, and we’d be interdicting drug boats, not blowing them up.

