Psaki: Don’t Know Much About Portland CBP Shooting, But Know It Could Happen in ‘Any City’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” host Jen Psaki said that “not a lot of details we know” about the shooting involving Border Patrol agents in Portland, but “this could happen in, really, any city.”

While speaking with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), Psaki said, “I just want to start with the horrifying news out of Minneapolis, where, of course, an ICE agent killed a 37-year-old woman. And we just learned tonight — and I should note for viewers, we’ve been watching the press conference, there’s not really — we will keep you updated on anything new that happens, there [are] not a lot of details we know, but there were two people shot in Portland, Oregon, as well. Point is, this could happen in, really, any city.”

She then said to Shapiro, “I know you think about it. What’s your reaction to the news over the last two days?”

