Dem Sen. Murphy: ‘Likely’ We’ll Vote ‘To Open Up ICE’ if They Do What We Want on Masks, Patrols, Investigations

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that if Republicans went along with what Democrats are asking on ICE identification, investigations, and patrols, “I think that there will likely be the Democratic votes to open up ICE.”

Co-host Geoff Bennett asked, “On that point, what, specifically, is still missing for you to support a deal?”

Murphy answered, “Well, we’ve put on the table some pretty reasonable priorities that are, frankly, what the American public wants. We want to end the masks and require identification, we want to end these roving patrols where officers are just going around asking people to show their papers, and then we need accountability for these murders and these beatings. They can’t be just swept under the rug with an internal DHS investigation. Like always happens, states and independent law enforcement prosecutors have to be able to investigate. We have seen no offer from the administration that they’re going to stop the roving patrols, that they’re going to get rid of these masks, and that they’re going to allow for independent investigations. If they just do those three things, I think that there will likely be the Democratic votes to open up ICE.”

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