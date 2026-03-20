You Cannot Opt Out! ‘Code Red’ Author Wynton Hall Reveals Shocking Stat About AI Adoption

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Wynton Hall, Social Media Director for Breitbart News and the author of the new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, discussed AI

Hall said, “99% of us are already using AI, even though 64% of us don’t realize when we’re using AI. And you might say, ‘How is that even possible, Wynton?’ Well, it’s because it’s baked into the algorithms of everything from your weather app to your GPS to any of your daily algorithmic devices.”

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