Rep. Al Green: Impeachment of a ‘Reckless, Ruthless, Lawless President’ Makes Me Proud to Be American

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said the ability to impeach a president is what makes him proud to be an American as the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary.

Video journalist and political correspondent Nicholas A. Ballasy asked Green what personally made him most proud to be an American heading into the nation’s 250th anniversary.

“I am very proud to tell you that impeachment is an option to remove a reckless, ruthless, lawless president,” Green answered. “I’m proud to know that that exists.”

Green made the remark after declining to comment on recent Democratic primary results, including the defeat of Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) and victories by Democratic socialist candidates.

Asked whether the party’s mainstream could “have issues going forward” and “be paralyzed in a way during the midterms,” Green said, “Well, I rarely answer questions that are quite substantive without having given some considerable thought, so after I’ve given considerable thought to what happened, then I’ll record an answer. It’s been too early for me to acquire the intelligence that I’d like to have.”

Ballasy then asked about results in New York, where two incumbents had lost.

“Again, I must analyze these results and at some point I’ll give an answer, but not today,” Green replied. “We are here for another reason.”

Green’s comments came weeks after he lost the Democratic primary runoff for Texas’s newly drawn 18th Congressional District to fellow Democrat Rep. Christian Menefee. Green, who had served in Congress for more than 21 years, received 31.4 percent of the vote to Menefee’s 68.6 percent when the Associated Press called the May 26 race with an estimated 61 percent of votes counted.

Trump reacted to Green’s primary loss by writing on Truth Social, “Congratulations to the Dumocrat Party! Al Green, one of the most mentally deficient Congressmen in the history of our Country, has lost, in a landslide, his seat in Congress — But I will miss that lunatic not screaming and violently waving his cane at me during my next State of the Union Speech. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! President DJT”

Green has repeatedly sought to remove Trump from office, filing an article of impeachment in June 2025 over the president’s strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Green accused Trump of abusing his power and becoming an “authoritarian,” but the House tabled the measure 344-79, with 128 Democrats joining all 216 Republicans. He launched another impeachment effort in December 2025, calling Trump “an abuser of presidential power,” but that measure was also tabled 237-140, with 47 members voting present and 23 Democrats joining Republicans. Green was also censured after standing, shouting, and waving his cane during Trump’s March 2025 address to Congress, and he was removed from Trump’s February 2026 State of the Union after holding a sign reading “BLACK PEOPLE AREN’T APES.”