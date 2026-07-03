Caitlin Clark Blasts WNBA in First Comments Since Alyssa Thomas Incident

Caitlin Clark has broken her silence and launched a barrage of criticism at her own league in her first comments since taking a fist to the throat during a violent act that went unpunished in a game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark was kneed in the groin and took a fist in the throat from the Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas in what appeared to all except the referee to be a flagrant foul.

Thomas was assessed a flagrant and suspended for one game by the league after the incident, but received no punishment during the game.

Clark told reporters that she believes the referees need to be better.

“I did think it was a flagrant foul and our reffing just needs to be better,” Clark said, per Tony East of Forbes Sports. “Obviously, the refs are in a really difficult spot. It’s one of the hardest jobs in the world, in my opinion is, to make calls.”

The third-year superstar also directed her ire at the WNBA for failing to get a handle on the violent fouls taking place in the league.

“The league just has to do better protecting our players,” Clark added. “I don’t really think that it was up for debate. Obviously (the foul) wasn’t called in real time. You go back and watch the clip, and I think it’s pretty straightforward.

“It’s kind of been a discussion for three years now, and I really think we need to do a better job protecting the people in this league, and you know obviously, I’ve been involved in a few of those plays, but there has been plenty of others across the league that haven’t got called.”

After the incident with Clark, Alyssa Thomas said she had received hateful racial messages and death threats. Clark also addressed that in her comments.

“The harassment, the hate, none of that is OK,” she said. “That goes for the opposing team we play, that goes for my teammates, that goes for my coaches.”

Indiana’s next game is Sunday, July 5, against the Las Vegas Aces.