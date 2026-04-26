Ro Khanna: Trump Won’t Secure Congressional Authorization for Iran

On Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said he did not think President Donald Trump would secure congressional authorization to continue the military operation in Iran.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me turn to Iran now, this 60-day deadline that is coming up — of course, the key deadline to legally authorize any continued military action in Iran. You have authored and you’ve supported several unsuccessful resolutions to limit President Trump’s war powers in Iran. Do you think President Trump will be able to secure congressional authorization for this war?”

Khanna said, “No. Let me be clear. We need to end this war. Americans are struggling. Gas prices are up. Food prices are up. Housing costs are up. The reason those prices are up is because the Strait of Hormuz is closed and because of this war. It’s caused devastation for working families. The president ran saying that he would bring prices down. Prices are up in his administration, and the way most Americans want this war to end. Even 54% of Republicans believe we need negotiation to end the war. The Pope is saying end the war. Americans agree with the Pope. We need a negotiated settlement, and this war needs to end this week.”

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