CNN’s Sidner: CA Governor Candidates ‘Bring Up Trump’ ‘Instead of’ ‘Trying to Find Solutions to the Problems’ that ‘Happened Under Democrats’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” co-host Sara Sidner said that candidates for governor of California have decided to “constantly bring up Trump, instead of recognizing and trying to find solutions to the problems specific to California, which happened under” the leadership of Democrats.

While speaking with Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-CA), Sidner said, “California has been run by a large Democratic majority, I think since 2008, so that’s nearly two decades. Do you think it’s a bit lazy of the gubernatorial candidates to constantly bring up Trump, instead of recognizing and trying to find solutions to the problems specific to California, which happened under Democrats?”

Cisneros responded that “the president is causing a lot of our problems right now,” and cost issues are the president’s fault, “and they should be attacking him.” But added that “our state government always has to do better and strive to do better.”

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