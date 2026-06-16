Vance: ‘Trump Literally Reported Jeffrey Epstein to the Police’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Vice President JD Vance defended President Donald Trump over the administration’s handling of the Epstein files.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Okay. Mr. Vice President, according to a new report from the New York Times, you were the leading voice, behind the scenes to release the Epstein files. And we applaud you for that. And you warned top officials, including top DOJ officials at strategy meetings taking place inside the Situation Room. We understand that there were tapes of those meetings that this was a huge problem for the base. The report says you even floated having Tucker Carlson interview Ghislaine Maxwell to clear the president’s name. But you were rebuffed by your people. Why?”

Vance said, “Well, I’d say, first of all, don’t believe everything that you read in any newspaper, whether it’s a right leaning paper or a left wing paper, because as you guys know well, there are things that are true, things that are false, and things that are totally missing context. Here’s what I’ll say. So number one, I am frankly kind of a conspiracy theory on the Epstein stuff. And that story says that that’s one of the things that’s true is that some people called me conspiracy theory on the Epstein stuff, and I love Susie, but absolutely, she thinks I’m a conspiracy theorist on the Epstein stuff, because I think that it’s crazy that you had this guy who was clearly a sex predator, who was hanging out with a lot of very wealthy and powerful people like that really bothered me and I wanted to have full transparency.”

He added, “What I disagree with is the idea that the White House wasn’t committed to full transparency, to remember, like I was inside the room when some of these decisions were made. The Epstein files transparency Act, the one that the president signed, the one that led to all these files, that we’re seeing the emails. By the way, again, sorry, I do have to defend my boss. I know you guys don’t always appreciate this, but, you know, one of the things you see in the emails is that Jeffrey Epstein hated Donald Trump and that Donald Trump literally reported Jeffrey Epstein to the police. That’s one of the things that came out of these files.”

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