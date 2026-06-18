GOP Sen. Marshall: ‘Had to’ Let Iran Have Immediate Waivers to Sell Oil So They’d Sign

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) defended letting Iran get immediate waivers to sell oil by saying that “we had to get them to sign the document. So, we gave that up in response for them giving up their nukes.” And that “you have to let them help themselves a little bit here as well.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “In 2021, you said that relieving sanctions on Iran, in your words, would ‘only contribute to more terror attacks against America and its allies,’ this includes lifting sanctions on Iran. If they have 60 to $70 billion a year that they get from oil, will America be safer?”

Marshall answered, “I think under this agreement they will be. Look, you’re comparing a different set of time what was going [on] in ’21 to today. It’s a completely different day. We are now negotiating from a point of power. Look, this is a two-way agreement. You can’t have everything you want. And all the president is doing is letting them start [to] get back on their feet. I really think this probably only means about $30 billion. They’re already selling about $30 billion a year in oil. This will probably bring it up to $60 billion. Their whole economy, maybe 4 or $500 billion. So I think you have to let them help themselves a little bit here as well. But everything beyond this is a trust, but verify situation. So let’s give them a chance. Even this just for 60 days. Let’s give them a chance to start bringing their economy back together, rather than Americans dumping money in, that what was what Barack Obama did.”

Later, Collins asked, “There’s no requirement they have to meet to get waivers to sell oil. They can start doing that right now. Are you okay with that?”

Marshall answered, “Absolutely. I think, again, we had to get them to sign the document. So, we gave that up in response for them giving up their nukes. So, I would give them $30 billion of their own money back for them to agree to never build a nuclear weapon? Of course. I’ll take that deal every time. And President Trump leveraged that, I think, perfectly.”

He also said that the deal does have verification and inspections on the nuclear program.

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