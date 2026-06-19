Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair: Netanyahu Is ‘the Problem in the Region’

During an interview with CBS’s “The Takeout” on Thursday, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) argued that the problem in the region is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and argued that “as long as he’s around, we won’t have real peace, and we must do better.”

Host and CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett asked, “Do you agree with President Trump that Israel’s actions in Southern Lebanon have been excessive and they need to draw down and get out of there?”

Espaillat answered, “I think that the problem in the region has a first name and a last name, and it’s called Benjamin Netanyahu. I think he’s an obstruction to peace. I think that, in many ways, that, as long as he’s around, we won’t have real peace, and we must do better.”

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