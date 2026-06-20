GOP Rep. Turner: Iran MOU Doesn’t Address ‘Very Important’ Ballistic Missiles, Terror Proxies

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) said that the Iran MOU doesn’t address ballistic missiles or “their nefarious actions in the area.” And “Those were certainly things that were very important to me and others that we had looked for in this agreement that are not there.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Do you think Iran should be able to have ballistic missiles?”

Turner responded, “Well, this agreement, the president has said that there are two things that this is not going to address. It’s not going to address both missiles, and it doesn’t address their nefarious actions in the area. It certainly doesn’t address their terrorist proxies. Those are two things that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had identified in the first Trump administration. Those were certainly things that were very important to me and others that we had looked for in this agreement that are not there.”

He added, “I think that our actions in looking and the development of Iran desperately needs to be and, well, what does that mean? Because what we saw in this last conflict is Iran exhibited capabilities to reach Europe and to reach London. And we certainly don’t want that capability to happen.”

Turner further said that letting Iran have ballistic missiles “would not be my preference. We’ll have to see exactly what comes out of this agreement, but there is no way that I believe that Iran should continue to be a threat to our allies, to Israel, to the United States, and certainly to Europe.” And “There’s no question that they remain a threat when they have the capability.”

Turner also said that money for Iran’s economic development can hopefully cause them to not be a terrorist state and money can be controlled and tracked.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett