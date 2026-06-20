Maher: Iran ‘Probably’ Cheated ‘Whole Time’ on Obama Deal, But ‘Obama Was Right’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that Iran “probably” cheated on the JCPOA “the whole time, but it turned out Obama was right. There really is no other better way to do this. It’s always the best of the worst possible option.”

Maher said, “You know who gets to crow about Iran? Obama. And even Biden, with the way they got on him for the way he got out of Afghanistan, at least he got out of Afghanistan. But especially this, — I was always trying to defend that, when I talked to Trump, I was defending [the Iran nuclear deal].”

He continued, “And, look, there were reasons why it may not have been the right thing, because they probably were cheating the whole time, but it turned out Obama was right. There really is no other better way to do this. It’s always the best of the worst possible option.”

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