Acosta: Trump Sees Himself as All-Powerful Mao, Caesar, Napoleon

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Money, Power, Politics,” political commentator Jim Acosta said President Donald Trump thinks of himself as an all-powerful “Mao, as a Caesar, as a Napoleon.”

Acosta said, “I mean, it sort of reminded me of the old ads that they would go after Kamala Harris on. She’s for they them, He’s for us. But you could flip that around on Donald Trump now, the they that Donald Trump is for is the oligarchs. I mean those are the people that he’s lifted up the tech bros that he’s lifted up in this economy. And he’s not for us, the people at home who are struggling with all these bills that are piling up on the increasing, cost of living in this country.”

He added, “I mean, I don’t know if we’re going to talk about this next, but the other thing that is pretty damning that comes out of this book goes back to the Iran issue. He was warned repeatedly in those sessions, ‘You know, be careful of going after Iran. This is going to blow up in your face.’ He proceeded anyway. And it’s because of the other revelation that’s pointed out in this book. He thinks of himself as a Mao, as a Caesar, as a Napoleon. He. He sees himself as all-powerful. And to your point, Stephanie, yes, he does kind of have a cult around him in that White House these days. There aren’t any more John Kellys or James Mattises anymore. They just don’t exist. And so it’s down to, you know, the kool-aid drinkers and the next of kin.”

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