Gary Peters: Trump Is Trying to ‘Take Over Elections at the Federal Level’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) said President Donald Trump was attempting to take over elections at the federal level.

Peters said, “It’s very clear what the president was trying to do — was to basically, as you mentioned in the opening here, is to take over elections at the federal level. And we all know the Constitution is incredibly clear that it’s the states that run the elections. That’s the history of our entire country. Our local communities and states run these elections. You don’t want the federal government involved are certainly. Our founders were very concerned about that kind of overreach. And to use the Postal Service, you know, here it is a very trusted institution where people know that if they put an address on an envelope and drop it in the mailbox, that’s going to go to where it’s supposed to go. It’s an incredibly important service. In fact, the Postal Service is actually written in the Constitution. You know, Ben Franklin was the first Postmaster General. They thought that the only way you keep a a very large and diverse nation together is by having a postal service that delivers to every single address in America.”

He added, “And so when it comes to probably the most important mail that the Post Office delivers, which are ballots, which are fundamental to our democracy, to use our power to say, we’re going to use that leverage. We’re not going to allow mail-in voting unless we get all of these records and put it into a federal depository. And what kind of what could go wrong with that? We know a lot can go wrong with that.”

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