Seventh-Year Ph.D Student Darializa Avila Chevalier Sad She Can’t Afford to Live in NYC

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Darializa Avila Chevalier.

Marlow said, “We learned that she is a Ph.D student who is currently in the seventh year of her Ph.D. So a seventh-year Ph.D student might not be able to afford to live in the most expensive city in America.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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