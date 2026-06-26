Vance: Iran Can’t Use Highly Enriched Uranium Stockpile of Nuclear Dust Even if We Don’t Get It

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Vice President JD Vance said that even “if we never got” Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, “it’s buried deep underground and they don’t have the ability to turn it into a nuclear weapon.”

Host Bill Maher asked, “What was all the talk about, we’ve got to get in there and we’ve got to get the dust, and we didn’t get in there, so how do we get the dust?”

Vance responded, “So, there’s the highly enriched stockpile, which, by the way, was allowed to accumulate over 20 years of previous administrations. That enriched stockpile is something that we want to get. But, Bill, if we never get it, and the president wants it, and we are going to get it, but if we never got it, it’s buried deep underground and they don’t have the ability to turn it into a nuclear weapon. So, the program is functionally destroyed. We’re just talking about, can we set them back even further through these negotiations.”

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