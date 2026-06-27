Maher: Dems ‘Becoming Not at all the Party of Obama or Martin Luther King’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that the Democratic Party “is becoming not at all the party of Obama or Martin Luther King. I don’t think Obama could have won one of these races in New York that was just there.” And Democratic Socialists “imagine that they would be happier in a world without police, living under Islamic law,” and “are obsessed with Israel. It’s a litmus test.”

Maher began by saying that he wants to get to what “the heart of the issue, I think, is, with this new crowd in the Democratic Party, and that is Israel. They are obsessed with Israel. It’s a litmus test.”

Maher then read a statement from Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) saying he stands with Israel, echoing Dr. Martin Luther King’s defense of Israel’s right to exist, and rejecting the idea that Israel is an apartheid state. And praised Warnock for that statement.

Maher then said, “You’re quoting Dr King, it says to me this is becoming not at all the party of Obama or Martin Luther King. I don’t think Obama could have won one of these races in New York that was just there. So, for all the people who are always, oh gosh, you changed, did I? Was it really me, or these other people, who — if you don’t see that this is a fundamental change, I don’t get it. And why do you think they are so obsessed with Israel?”

Later, Maher said that Democratic Socialists “do seem to want to live in a fantasy world. They imagine that they would be happier in a world without police, living under Islamic law, the level of stupid that that is, I can’t even describe.”

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