Exclusive — Sen. David McCormick: How President Trump Is ‘Breaking the Hold’ of Big Defense Contractors

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Dave McCormick talked about defense.

McCormick said there has been “breaking the hold that the big defense contractors have had on defense contracting. You’re now seeing that with next generation defense contractors, innovators coming into the mix.”

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