Exclusive: Venezuelan Refugee Faults Totalitarian Government for Earthquake Devastation

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” PragerU’s Franklin Camargo talked about Venezuela.

Camargo said, “The regime in Venezuela has been so corrupt, there’s so much mismanagement that the situation is way worse than what it would be in a well-developed country with a decent government.”

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