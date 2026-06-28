GOP Rep. Bacon: Hegseth Has Undermined and Hurt the Military

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s dismissal of senior officials has hurt the military.

Host Jake Tapper said, “We’re seeing this administration take what I think it’s fair to call a more political approach to military advancement. And the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, who has served in combat, forced out the top U.S. Army commander in Europe this week, General Christopher Donahue, a rising star and one of the most respected members of the military. He previously did the same to General Randy George. And we’ve seen a lot of high-ranking officials who happen to be black and happen to be women, dismissed or forced out over the past year. And we’ve also heard from the New York Times that Secretary Hegseth blocked the promotions of at least 40 senior officers. What do you make of all that? And what does this do to morale within the rank and file and among flag officers?”

Bacon said, “Well, it’s wrong to be abrupt or to the point.”

He added, “I think it’s caused damage to the Pentagon, to our overall military. I think it has politicized the process unnecessarily. Everybody knows when you’re the new secretary, you’re the boss. He doesn’t have to fire. I can see 1 or 2 if people aren’t working out. But that’s the way he’s done it. It’s been wholesale, and I think it’s hurt the military. Where I come from, it should not be political at all. It’s about doing your job. It’s about serving country. I could have told you who was a Republican—Democrat in my unit, maybe with 1 or 2 of my closest friends as an exception. But for the most part, we never. You didn’t know what some of political leanings were and you got a job done. You worked together. And I think he’s undermined that with what he’s done.”

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