Warnock: Dems Will Put ‘Guardrails’ on Trump by Flipping the House, Senate

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) pledged Democrats would put ” guardrails” on President Donald Trump by flipping the House and the Senate.

Warnock said, “I have to tell you that if I were a Republican this morning, I would be deeply worried, because they are having an argument about who is the most loyal to Donald Trump. We are a big tent party, focused on the ordinary concerns of everyday Americans. And we have robust, sometimes rambunctious arguments about what to do. But there’s no question that grocery prices are unaffordable. Health care is unaffordable. Donald Trump said he was going to lower our prices on day one. And here we are two years into his presidency. And every time someone asks him about the price of groceries, the price of gas that he’s raised with this illegal war of choice, when asked about housing, which he could have done something about last week, chose not to do so, he and his administration quickly talk about Joe Biden. Well, I think the voters are not interested in hearing about Joe Biden. They elected Donald Trump two years into his presidency. He’s done nothing. And so I think as young people, especially, deal with this affordability crisis, they deal with the fact that the average age for a first-time homebuyer right now is age 40, and most Americans don’t have $400 for emergency relief.

He added, “Come November, the people are going to hold Donald Trump and his henchmen accountable. We are going to put some guardrails on this president by flipping the House and the Senate.”

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