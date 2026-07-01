Markey: SCOTUS Must Be Expanded by Four Seats

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “On the Line,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) said he has authored a bill to “expand the Supreme Court by 4 seats, up to 13.”

Host Alicia Menendez said, “I do have to ask you, in light of this week’s rulings from the Supreme Court, about court expansion. I know it’s an idea that you have supported in the past. You still have a lot of Democratic colleagues who are not there. Is this a conversation you’re having inside the caucus?”

Markey said, “Yes, I am the author of the court expansion bill. The Republicans stole two Supreme Court seats in 2016 and 2020. That’s what’s giving them their supermajority. The only way to solve this problem in a very short period of time is to expand the Supreme Court by 4 seats, up to 13. That would then restore the 7-6 majority, which should be in place right now. And we have to fight for that, and we can do that statutorily. It does not require a constitutional amendment. That has to be at the top of the agenda, and that’s what I’m talking to my colleagues about right now.”

Menendez said, “As that conversation continues to unfold, please come back and give us updates.”

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