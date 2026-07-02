FNC’s Roberts: Democratic Socialists Want To ‘Crap All Over America’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” host John Roberts said Democratic Socialists want to “crap all over America.”

Roberts said, “On the occasion of America’s 250th birthday, a lot of us are feeling patriotism and love for this country. This was an adopted country for me. It wasn’t for you, but a lot of these Democrat socialist candidates seem to want to crap all over America. You have Darializa Chevalier, who said her hands were dirty, and what was she going to wipe her hands on? The American flag behind her. I mean, who are these people?”

Former Senator Joe Manchin said, “I have no idea, and I can tell you one thing: She better not wipe her hands on the American flag in West Virginia, that’s all I can warn her. The thing of it is, can’t they understand, them being able to speak out, them being able to do things that no other country would allow you to do, is because of all the blood, sweat, and resources that have been spent over 250 years? Can’t you at least celebrate? We’re not celebrating President Trump or any other president or any other politician. We are celebrating this experiment that we can govern ourselves. We are having a hard time right now. We are getting too divided. We’ve got to bring it back.”

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