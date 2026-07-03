Jonah Goldberg: Mamdani Is ‘Full of Crap’ — He Divides New Yorkers About AIPAC and Jews

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” political commentator Jonah Goldberg said New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was “full of crap.”

Reacting to Mamdani’s Fourth of July speech, Goldberg said, “I think he’s full of crap. A flat-out look. This is a guy who fuels these people who were dividing New Yorkers about AIPAC and Jews constantly. He defends the people who does it. I don’t think it’s, I mean, I could be really puckish and say it’s not an irony that the guy is talking about American exceptionalism in that earlier quote, a coin actually coined by Joseph Stalin.”

He added, “But the fact is that I think American exceptionalism is real. And the way he describes America there, I think, is divisive. It’s playing into classic, classic class war nonsense. And this whole idea. Look, I think dissent is good, and it’s important. Right. Free speech is important, right? The right to petition government, all that kind of stuff. But there is this logic from the DSA left that makes this thing that says, you know, that patriotic dissent is the highest form of patriotism. Therefore, treason is the highest form of dissent. It makes no sense. It’s garbage. He is playing into all these code words about how this is a bad country, that it’s ruled by elites that keep people down. And I just, I, I think he gets a lot of free press because he’s charming and a good politician.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN