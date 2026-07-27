Dem Rep. Meeks: Republicans Are Endangering ‘Lives and Causing Misery Throughout the World’

Monday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said Republicans were endangering “lives and causing misery throughout the world.”

Meeks said, “The focus should be on the Republicans, the Republican Congress and Donald Trump. Look, we wouldn’t be in this mess if a number of individuals, you know, Bernie Sanders people, etc., were 100% behind Hillary Clinton, for example. We wouldn’t have those three Supreme Court justices that are causing us problems. We would have had our own. It is about electing Democrats that can beat Republicans so that we can be in the majority so that we can get things done. But to have this internal fight, to make that as if it is Democrats that are causing this problem is not real. And so the focus should be that we need to make sure that we, turning districts that are currently held by Republicans to Democrats. It is what will make a difference. It is when we can have the policies that we need to make American lives better, to bring down the cost of living, to make sure that, you know, the rise of, food prices and make sure that the Education Department is back.”

He added, “If you look at the DOGE situation with the jobs that was lost in that regard because of the Republicans, not because of the Democrats. So had people voted for Kamala Harris, for example, none of this would be happening. And this is what we talked about when others wanted to inter-party fight and divided us up. And some said you should not vote for Kamala, etc. When you do that, you get this result. And so we’ve got to change that and make sure that we’re putting the focus on the Republicans, who are endangering the lives and causing misery throughout the world.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN