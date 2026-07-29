Schiff Predicts ’86 47′ Case Against James Comey Will Be Thrown Out

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) predicted that the case against former FBI Director James Comey over sharing a photo of seashells spelling “86 47” will be thrown out.

Host Jen Psaki said, “We learned today that the US Secret Service was surveilling James Comey, something a Secret Service supervisor warned was legally questionable. All that is generous. We knew. Of course, we knew Trump was obsessed with Comey and that he was ready to cross lines. You’re one of the people. He’s also obsessed with the surveillance, though by the Secret Service, does feel like it crosses a new kind of line. What do you make of that?”

Schiff said, “This is a perfect segue from our conversation about Blanche, because here they in these internal communications are are saying mid-level people are saying we should not do this. This is not going to look well when it reaches the sunlight. And they do it anyway. They use these emergency authorities to do it anyway. And remember, we’ve got senators on the Judiciary Committee who are just irate that their telephone toll records were subpoenaed during the Jack Smith investigation. And, by the way, for good reason. They’re just incensed about that. But, oh, they’re okay with an improper emergency authority used to surveil a former FBI director because he’s on the president’s enemies list. That’s okay. So I think there’s some common threads here. These internal records and just the facial invalidity of the indictment, I think, are going to get this case thrown out like the last bogus case against James Comey was thrown out.”

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