Trump on When He Says Enough and No Coming Back with Iran: ‘I Have Plenty of Time’

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” President Donald Trump responded to a question on when he’ll decide that he’s had enough and there is “no coming back” for Iran by saying that he has “plenty of time.”

Host Trace Gallagher asked, “You touched on Iran. They’re — it’s got to feel like ‘Groundhog Day’ to you, so, they’re in, they want a deal, then the deal’s off. At what point do you say enough, and there’s no coming back for Iran?”

Trump responded, “Well — I have plenty of time. People talk about the midterms. For the midterms, they want to see winning.”

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