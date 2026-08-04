U.S. Amb. to NATO: Iran Can’t Speak with One Voice, But We’re Closer than Ever to Deal

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that “Iran needs to get their act together. The IRGC, together with their political leadership, need to speak with one voice, and you’ve seen throughout this conflict that that doesn’t happen.” But “I think we’re closer than we’ve ever been to a deal” with Iran.

Whitaker said, “[I]f the Iranians continue to not move quickly towards a deal, we have the world’s most powerful military. … But let’s hope that this deal can be negotiated, that the Iranians are finally going to act rationally and follow through on their agreements.”

He added, “Iran needs to get their act together. The IRGC, together with their political leadership, need to speak with one voice, and you’ve seen throughout this conflict that that doesn’t happen. But President Trump, I think is very serious about both getting a deal done, and if not getting a deal done, then pulverizing the Iranians so that they ultimately will agree to a deal. And so, we can go either direction, and really, Iran gets to decide the direction. But we come from a position of strength in the United States. President Trump, obviously, has his finger on the pulse of the situation and right now, we’re choosing diplomacy, negotiation, and to get a deal done. I think we’re closer than we’ve ever been to a deal on this situation. But, at the same time, we continue to be in a position of strength as it relates to Iran.”

Whitaker further stated that he thinks we are “close” to a deal.

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