Energy Sec’y Wright on Electricity Rising Despite Prediction Rise Would Stop ‘Soon’: It’s Because of Biden Permitting

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright responded to a question on electricity prices rising despite him saying he hoped to see a stop in the rise of electricity prices in the first half of this year and it would take place “soon” by saying that “electricity is a battleship. All of the new capacity that’s coming online right now was permitted during the Biden administration,” which “essentially, only permitted wind and solar, that are mostly forces to drive up electricity prices.” And argued that things are trending in the right direction while “All of the things that need to happen to stop the rise of electricity prices, they’re underway.”

Host Bret Baier played video [relevant exchange begins around 5:45] of Wright in November of 2025 saying, “I think you will soon see a stop in the rise of electricity prices, we’re going to achieve that, I think, hopefully in the first half of 2026, the stop of the rises. But, during the Trump administration, you will see a downward trend, before the administration’s over,” and asked about the rise in electricity prices.

Wright responded, “As you can see in that electricity price number, that’s just a hair over the rate of inflation. And, of course, electricity is a battleship. All of the new capacity that’s coming online right now was permitted during the Biden administration, and they only — essentially, only permitted wind and solar, that are mostly forces to drive up electricity prices. But we have all sorts of massive amounts of new natural gas generation capacity online. We have uprates on nuclear power plants. We have restarts of nuclear power plants. All of the things that need to happen to stop the rise of electricity prices, they’re underway. And you’ve seen announcements, across many states, of multi-year freezes on electricity prices, a few even announced declines. So, absolutely, things are going in the right direction. A ton of communities have already seen the end of electricity price rises, and we want to bring that across the whole country, and we will.”

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