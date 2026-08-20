El-Sayed: Mike Rogers Is Afraid of ‘Pissing Off Daddy Trump’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Michigan Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed accused his Republican opponent Mike Rogers of being afraid of “pissing off Daddy Trump.”

El-Sayed said, “It’s funny Mike Rogers is now trying to make a play, he says, for Democrats. I’ve been talking to Democrats for 15 months, and ever since February, when they kicked off this ridiculous war, it is one of the only things that I hear from Democrats. Why is it that a guy who said that he wanted no new wars, that he was gonna ‘America First’ us, that he’s now, it seems, putting America last to the drapes he wants to put in the White House and a war that he seems not to know how to get himself out of?”

He added, “So, you know, just a pro tip here. Mike, if you wanna win Democrat votes, you’re probably gonna have to start talking about the ridiculous war that we shouldn’t be fighting in Iran. But he doesn’t wanna talk about any of those things because he knows that he is stuck in a bind. Every single time that he shows up to any conversation that’s at all objective, he’s gonna have to answer for Trump’s ridiculous policies, which he can’t answer to without pissing off Daddy Trump, so here he is in this absurd bind, and it’s better for him to just dodge. So, he’s continued to do that. Instead, he takes softball interviews from Fox News, or NewsNation, or Newsmax — whatever that is.”

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