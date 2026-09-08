GOP Rep. Cline: ‘I Think Hakeem Jeffries Is in Trouble — I Don’t Think He Is Guaranteed to Be Any Leader’

Tuesday, on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings,” Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ (D-NY) future as leader of House Democrats was “in trouble.”

Cline predicted Jeffries could face opposition as either the leader of caucus in a minority role or as Speaker, should Democrats win control of the House of Representatives in November.

“CNN reports that progressive House members and candidates are pushing party leaders behind the scenes to reflect on more of their liberal ideals, something House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries seems to be hesitant to do, Congressman, your thoughts, because say that the Democrats did flip the House in November, there seems to be a lot of pressure on the leadership of Jeffries. Your thoughts,” host Cheryl Casone.

Cline said, “Oh, I think Hakeem Jeffries is in trouble. I don’t think he is guaranteed to be any leader, even when they remain in the minority. I think that the Democrats coming in from New York, the Democrat socialists, the Democrat socialists coming in from other Democrat seats, are going to want more radical leadership in the Democrat Party, because we’re going to keep control and we’re going to be in control of the majority. Democrats in the minority are still going to be rudderless, leaderless, and directionless, as they have been for these past several months.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor