Dem Rep. Crow on Socialists in Dem Party: All GOP Can Do Is ‘Cast Aspersions’ About Isms

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) responded to a question on socialists in the Democratic Party and said that all Republicans can do is “cast aspersions, this ism, that ism, all the isms.”

While discussing the $5,000 check proposal and criticism that it’s socialist, host Erin Burnett asked, “[I]t’s the — what they rail against in the Democratic Party and the Democratic Party, where the Democratic Socialists have been rising in power and influence. Do you see an overlap between the president and some in your party who are further to the left than where you are, but do you see an overlap there?”

Crow answered, “No, what I think — here’s what I think is happening: I think congressional Republicans and Donald Trump, they’re morally bankrupt. They’re out of ideas. They have no ideas left. They don’t stand for anything anymore. So, the only thing they can do, since they have no solutions, they’ve been in power for two years, everything has gotten worse under their watch, is to try to label people, cast aspersions, this ism, that ism, all the isms. It doesn’t — it’s lost all meaning anymore because all they’re doing is breaking promises and telling lies, right? So, meanwhile, me and the candidates that I have helped recruit that I’m mentoring as the battleground chair for House Democrats, we are focused on ending the war in Iran, ending the reckless trade war that’s gutting businesses and farmers and ranchers, fixing the devastation to our healthcare system and the closure of hospitals that [is] happening already and continuing to happen into the new year. That is our focus and we’re not going to stop focusing on that.”

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