Hawley: ‘The Only People Who Hate This Country Are the Ones Running the Smithsonian — They Should Be Out of a Job’

During an appearance on Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) criticized the leadership of the Smithsonian Institution for its use of taxpayer resources to allegedly promote anti-American positions.

Hawley argued it was time to overhaul Smithsonian leadership.

“[Y]eah, well, Anthea Hartig is the other, you know, leader of the institution,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Lonnie Bunch stepped aside. That was obviously out of pressure of what was being discovered that was going on there. He didn’t want to put up with that, but there’s a whole host of people who need to be removed from that museum. The Smithsonian even promotes, Senator, an article that claims that September 11th is widely understood as a marker of deepening Islamophobia in America. Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t we allow more Muslims into the United States post 9/11 than we did pre-9/11? I’m pretty sure the answer is yes.”

Hawley replied, “Yeah, I’m pretty sure you’re right about that, and I’m also pretty sure that 9/11 stands as a testament to the American spirit and also the generosity of this country. I mean, this is a country, as you said, that continued to welcome with open arms immigrants, legal immigrants, after that terrible terrorist attack. I mean, this is a country unlike no other in the world that welcomes people from all different races, all different religious backgrounds, and says, if you believe in America, then come to America.”

“The only people who hate this country are the ones running the Smithsonian,” he said. “They should be out of a job. The entire institution should be overhauled. I think we need to get rid of the board that runs the Smithsonian, Laura. I’m not even sure it’s constitutional. There needs to be major changes here. Bottom line, we need to quit paying people who hate this country to be running our country’s institutions. It’s insane.”

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