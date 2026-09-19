Is Israel Really America’s Best Ally? Sen. Sheehy Explains

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) talked about Israel.

Sheehy said, “The one ally who is there in the belly of the beast who will do the missions we won’t, who will kill the enemies we can’t is Israel.”

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