Vance: ‘Send a Message to the Radical Left that We Don’t Want Their Bulls**t’

Vice President JD Vance fired up conservatives with an Election Day post on X, urging voters to “send a message to the radical left that we don’t want their bullshit.” The post came from the VP’s personal account on the social media platform.

“We have an amazing slate of Republican candidates nationwide, it’s your job now to make sure they get elected. Make a plan to vote, bring a friend, and let’s win this thing,” Vance continued.

Vance traveled to states across the country to campaign for Republican candidates and made a pair of stops on Monday in New York and Ohio. He made a total of 19 trips, including campaign stops in the southeastern United States and as far west as Alaska, asking voters to support Republican candidates to keep on delivering for the American people.

At an event in North Carolina Vance said:

I want for your family what I want for my own children: I want them to go to schools that educate them instead of indoctrinate them. I want them to be able to walk down the street in safety. I don’t want you to have to be a rich person to afford a home. We’re going to make sure your tax dollars go to the things they should, not to fraudsters. I want your police officers to know that we’re going to empower them to put bad guys behind bars. I want to send a message to the business community that if you’re willing to work with us and invest in American workers — American jobs ought to go to American workers.

The Vice President also took on a leadership role with the Republican National Committee (RNC) during the 2026 midterms, serving as finance chair to support the GOP’s official apparatus. The RNC injected over $50 million into party committees while raising over $126 million, the New York Times reported in mid-October.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.