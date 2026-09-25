Madeleine Dean: The Supreme Court Has Been ‘Corrupted’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said the Supreme Court that has been “corrupted.”

Host Jonathan Capehart said, “You know, Congresswoman Dean, you heard what former Vice President Harris said this week in Detroit, that Republicans are cheating through redistricting, changing polling locations and purging voter rolls. Today, the Supreme Court gave Donald Trump a win on plans to audit voter rolls. How concerned are you about a fair election, and are Democrats prepared to fight back?”

Dean said, “I’m concerned about a United States Supreme Court that has been so corrupted. What I am not concerned about is a free and fair election here in Montgomery County, and I will say from the governor on down, I have met with the governor’s team, they are prepared, lawyered up. They’ve done tabletop exercises on any kind of challenge to this election cycle. I know right here in Montgomery County and as well in Berks County, my second county, that the county officials are prepared. We will have a free and fair election. And that is one of the greatest concerns that constituents come to me with. But what I can’t promise them is that the president and his cronies won’t attempt to interfere.”

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