Kennedy: ‘When the Berlin Wall Fell, Who Ran to Which Side? Socialism Is for Morons’

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) rebuked the creep of socialism into American politics.

He highlighted its failures and warned against it coming to the United States.

“[Y]ou had interesting comments about socialism recently,” host Sean Hannity said. “If you had to break it down and explain it because that’s what’s on the ballot this year, what do you tell people?”

Kemmedy replied, “Well, Sean, I listen to these new leaders of the Democratic Party. Mayor Mamdani, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, Dr. El-Sayed in Michigan, and when I listen to them, they’re all socialists. When I listen to them, it’s why I believe in free speech because how else would we know who the idiots are? You can’t make this stuff up, and as long as they’re in charge, you don’t have to. It — no disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb. I’m going to say it again. Republicans aren’t perfect, but the other side’s — the other side’s crazy. And they’re in control, the congresswoman, the mayors, I could go on with all the other ones, Senator Sanders, they’re in control of the Democratic Party, and they’re all college-educated. But here’s their agenda, they believe in — they believe in kale, cold plunges, and tofu piccata.”

“They want to open the border,” he continued. “They want to open the prisons. They want to defund ICE. They want to defund the police. They think America deserved 9/11. And they are socialists. They hate free enterprise. They think if you’ve made any money in our system of free enterprise, you either had to steal it or oppress somebody. And I would say to your — to your viewers out there, if any of them are thinking they like socialism, I would ask them one question, when the Berlin wall fell, who ran to which side? Socialism is for morons and history has demonstrated that time and time and time again. But that’s what we’re running against. And what I — what I tell people when I debate socialism is look, unless you were in the quad, plan Frisbee during econ 101 or history 101, you have to know that socialism is for morons.”

“It didn’t work in the USSR,” Kennedy added. “That doesn’t work in Cuba. It didn’t work in Argentina before Argentina changed jurisdictions. It didn’t work in Israel. Israel was originally when it was founded socialists. They dumped that. All socialism is the equal sharing of misery. And these folks say, yeah, but everything is free. Well, everything may be free, but when you go to try to get it, they’re always out of it. Go spend a little time in Cuba. But that’s what we’re running against, Sean. I’ve been out there in other states campaigning for my mates, at least 10. I’ll be in more. I don’t know how these elections are going to turn out, but I don’t recognize the Democratic Party and all these socialists. And I’m going to tell you, I want you as a friend, if I die before the midterms and there’s voter fraud, please don’t let me vote Democrat.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor