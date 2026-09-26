TX Agriculture Commissioner: Even People Here Legally Staying Out of Public Due to Fear of Being Arrested

On Friday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller (R) said that even people in the U.S. legally are “afraid to get out in public. They’re afraid they’ll be arrested.”

After saying recent ICE raids on packing plants in Kansas will increase beef prices, Miller said, “And it reflects in the community. Schools — kids aren’t coming to school, these people are afraid to take their — legal or illegal, it doesn’t matter, they’re all afraid to get out in public. They’re afraid they’ll be arrested.”

Miller also said that, at the start of the administration, they “went out to dairies and started arresting agriculture workers, and we couldn’t get the cows milked. I raised Cain, a lot of other ag. commissioners did. They finally stopped that, and said, no, we’re not after those guys, we really want to go get the criminals, and those people aren’t criminals.”

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