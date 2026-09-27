Beshear on Vetoing Transgender Bill: Dems ‘Don’t Throw Anybody Under the Bus’

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he vetoed Senate Bill 150 in 2023 because Democrats ” don’t throw anybody under the bus.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Four years ago, you vetoed a bill in Kentucky that would have banned transgender students from participating in girls and women’s sports. There are a bunch of super PAC ads running against Democratic candidates right now on transgender issues. And in addition to that, some of the Democrats in red states and districts have responded, in some cases saying trans girls should not participate in girls sports. What’s your take on that?”

Beshear said, “Well, sports need to be fair and there should be no unfair advantage. But in Kentucky, we already had rules in place with our Kentucky High School Athletic Association that prevented any of the things that you saw ultimately in colleges or the rest. In Kentucky, we only had one trans athlete. She was a seventh grader that started a field hockey team in her middle school to make friends. But that bill you’re talking about didn’t just do that. It banned all trans care for youth, any and all, and removed the ability of any parent to make decisions on the healthcare for their children. So it was sweeping. But here’s my take. We don’t throw anybody under the bus. That is not the party that we are. We start as a party of compassion and empathy. And I tell you what, if we want to ruin sports, put the government in charge of them.”

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