Dem Rep. Meng: ‘Very Excited’ for AOC’s ‘Continued Rise in Our Party’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) declined to say if she would support Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) if she ran for the U.S. Senate and said that she would talk to her about it if she ran, but Meng stated that she is “very excited about” Ocasio-Cortez’s “continued rise in our party.”

Host Ali Vitali asked, “Would she be a good statewide representative for New York? There [are] a lot of questions about if she runs for the Senate or something else?”

Meng responded, “Well, I’ll leave it to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to announce her plans when she’s ready. But our Democratic Party is fortunate to have someone like her to make sure that everyone is engaged in the process, and that includes people in different parts of New York, upstate, rural, young people. And we want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to get maximum turnout in 35 days, and we’re grateful [to] anyone, including Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who is making sure that we are going to win back the House.”

Vitali followed up, “If and when she announces her future plans. Would she have your endorsement if it was for the Senate?”

Meng answered, “I’ll talk to her about that. But I’m very excited about her continued rise in our party.”

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